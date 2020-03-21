Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Sport

World Snooker Championship postponed

21st Mar 2020 9:44 AM

The World Snooker Championship has been postponed in another major change to the sporting calendar caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The World Snooker Tour said in a statement that it intends to host the tournament, which had been due to run from April 18 to May 4, in July or August at the Crucible.

"We are awaiting feedback from the BBC and our other principal broadcasters before dates are confirmed and we hope to make a further announcement in the coming days," the statement added.

WST chairman Barry Hearn said they "are determined to get through" what are "tough days".

"Fans around the world - as well as the 144 players involved - are anxious to know if and when the World Championship will go ahead. I can assure everyone that we are doing all we can alongside our broadcasters, the venues and other partners to confirm new dates as soon as possible," he said.

coronaviruspromo

Originally published as World Snooker Championship postponed

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks health snooker sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        700+ VOTES: Top customer service person revealed

        premium_icon 700+ VOTES: Top customer service person revealed

        Opinion REVEALED: How your votes determined the Lockyer, Somerset's best customer service person.

        TAKE IT SERIOUSLY: Aussie expat’s New York experience

        premium_icon TAKE IT SERIOUSLY: Aussie expat’s New York experience

        News ‘We went from joking around about it to full blown emergency'.

        NAPLAN cancelled amid pandemic

        premium_icon NAPLAN cancelled amid pandemic

        Politics Grace Grace calls for NAPLAN to be cancelled amid coronavirus crisis

        Gatton coronavirus news special: All you need to know

        Gatton coronavirus news special: All you need to know

        News The number of cases has jumped by 50 in the last 24 hours