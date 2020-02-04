Menu
SPLASH: Gatton Swimmer Mitch Toohey won the Junior Sportsperson award at the Lockyer Valley Australia Day awards ceremony. Photo: Dominic Elsome
World record breaking teen named Lockyer’s junior sportsperson

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
4th Feb 2020 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SWIMMING: Mitch Toohey is just 16, but the youngster has been making waves in the swimming world since he took up the sport five years ago.

While Mitch’s milestones are generally achieved in the water, regularly breaking records and winning races, his latest feat took place in the Gatton Shire Hall.

At the Lockyer Valley Australia Day Awards ceremony, Mitch was one of nine who nabbed an award when he was named Junior Sports Person of the year.

“I’m really excited – I feel great,” Mitch said.

“I’m really happy with myself for getting the award.”

Mitch’s mother Tanya Toohey said the family had received the nomination form after the council sent it through to Mitch’s swimming club.

“They must follow the articles in the Star and known about his achievements,” Tanya said.

Mitch holds eight world records in butterfly – his favourite stroke – as well as a record in 200 metre freestyle.

While Mitch trains most afternoons in the pool and by doing chin-ups, he is taking it easy at the moment, following an injury.

He hurt his lower back when he pulled a muscle after using a waterside and has been recovering – but, he said the award had inspired him to keep swimming, as soon as he made a full recovery.

“It’s my lower back and, if I do butterfly or breaststroke, it makes it worse,” he said.

In the meantime, Mitch said he encouraged those who loved swimming or were just getting started to push themselves just that little bit further.

“They can step it up and push a bit harder – unless they have an injury, then it’s really hard,” he said.

australia day mitch toohey sports swimming
