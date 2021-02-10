Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Venus Williams may have crashed out of the Australian Open but the world has reacted as she continued on despite a brutal blow.
Venus Williams may have crashed out of the Australian Open but the world has reacted as she continued on despite a brutal blow.
Tennis

World raves for Venus’ incredible bravery

by Andrew McMurtry
10th Feb 2021 6:24 PM

Venus Williams has crashed out of the Australian Open in a 6-1 6-0 loss but the veteran has won hearts all over again for her brave performance.

It was the 40-year-old's record 21st Australian Open campaign but after rolling her ankle late in the first set, she played out the rest of the match, despite being steamrolled by Italian qualifier Sara Errani.

Watch over 40 live ATP Tour tournaments, 40 live WTA Tour tournaments, and every ATP + WTA Finals match live with beIN SPORTS on Kayo. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

The seven-time grand slam winner has only retired hurt once in her 350 match career at the major events and didn't want to make it a second.

It came while Venus was down 5-1 in the first set when she approached the net and rolled her ankle, screaming in agony and requiring medical attention.

The American had her ankle strapped as she cut a dejected figure, but decided to gamely fight on.

 

Williams, who also had strapping to her left knee reapplied, was noticeably hampered and could barely exert force on serve as the match petered out.

"I'm not happy to win like that," Errani, ranked 134, said. "I'm so sad for her. It isn't easy playing someone injured."

While Errani won easily, social media was all about Venus as she added to her legend with the incredible performance.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

An amazing 27 years after making her professional debut, two-time Australian Open finalist Williams had beaten Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium in the first round.

Errani next plays Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan who upset eighth seed Bianca Andreescu.

She will also be able to cheer her sister Serena on as the 23-time grand slam winner easily defeated Nina Stojanovic 6-3 6-0.

 

Originally published as World raves for Venus' incredible bravery

australian open 2021 venus williams

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Justice for Sophie: Parents' plea over death of unborn child

        Premium Content Justice for Sophie: Parents' plea over death of unborn child

        News A family who lost their unborn daughter in a car crash six days before the due date has reignited the fight to make drug drivers culpable.

        P-plater busted for drug driving on Gatton road

        Premium Content P-plater busted for drug driving on Gatton road

        Crime A provisional licensed driver has been fined after police found him driving with...

        Gatton man drinks 12 Great Northerns, rolls car, flees scene

        Premium Content Gatton man drinks 12 Great Northerns, rolls car, flees scene

        Crime A Gatton man told the magistrate he had 12 cans of beer before he rolled his car...

        Health emergency as hospital care costs outweigh cash

        Premium Content Health emergency as hospital care costs outweigh cash

        Health Queensland health services record $82m operating loss in 2020