World class rankings give students hope for the future

UNIVERSITY of Queensland students Halley Gora and Bek Ask were worlds apart when they applied to study in Gatton, but they knew the college was the best option available.

Their thoughts were confirmed last week when the university was rated well above world standards in more specialised fields of research than any other Australian university.

The university was ranked across 93 disciplines by the Excellence in Research for Australia 2018 assessment.

International student Mr Gora wasn't surprised by the high ranking.

The 32-year-old Indian national left his friends and family behind to get the best education possible - UQ was his first choice.

"I was a vet, but I definitely wanted to be a research vet because I'm not into clinical practice much, so I searched and googled who is the best in vet science,” Mr Gora said.

Mr Gora said after researching the university and hearing about its reputation, he applied straight away.

Since being accepted on a scholarship to study his PHD, Mr Gora hasn't looked back. He said he's learned more than he ever imagined was possible.

"I hadn't worked with any wildlife animals, but now I've worked with koalas and a variety of different animals,” he said.

"UQ has opened my view about how research can be carried out and how translational it is from biomedical science to veterinary science.”

While Mr Gora already believed he was receiving the best education possible, he said hearing the university was ranked as one of the best in the country was heartening for his future.

Like Mr Gora, the university's facilities and reputation stood out for 19-year-old agricultural science student Ms Ash.

She's determined to help developing countries fight starvation and she's adamant her studies will put her in good stead to achieve her goals.

"We have access to 54 hectares of land at the Gatton campus,” Ms Ash said.

"As an agricultural science student we have a lot of opportunity to get hands-on experience whether it be in the nursery and glass houses or out in the field.”

Ms Ash said the staff at the university were motivational.

"It's amazing to be exposed to my lecturers and other researchers to see what they're doing. It's very inspiring to think that's what I could be one day,” she said.

"Having a broad range of networks at UQ is very helpful for myself and to see areas you can go into because agricultural science is so diverse.”

Ms Ash is a second year student completing a Bachelor of Agricultural Science in the honours program.

UQ also rated above or well above world standard in 100 per cent of the 22 broad fields of research.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research) Professor Bronwyn Harch said the ERA results were an affirmation of the equality of work being done by UQ's researchers across all disciplines.

"For UQ to do so well across the full field is extremely rewarding. This strongly asserts and emphasises its position as a top-tier, comprehensive research university,” Professor Harch said.

"But fundamentally, this is about the quality of work that our researchers do on a daily basis.”