Menu
Login
Sport

Shocks continue as Wright out of Rip Curl Pro

Australian surfer Tyler Wright is out of the Rip Curl Pro.
Australian surfer Tyler Wright is out of the Rip Curl Pro.
by Amanda Lulham

THE biggest name in women's surfing has been sent to the sand as the upsets continue in the 2018 Rip Curl Pro at Bells Beach.

Reigning world champion Tyler Wright has followed former Rip Curl Pro champion Sally Fitzgibbons and world No.2 Keely Andrew to the sand as early casualties in the world tour opener.

Wright's loss in round three marks one of the earliest exits the two-time world champion has made.

 

It follows on from Wright's quarter-final finish at the Roxy Pro on the Gold Coast in March.

At that event American Lakey Peterson dominated, beating local Andrew in the final.

US athletes have dominated the women's competition at the Rip Curl Pro for the past five years and are in pole position to do it again in 2018.

Also out of the event is wildcard Kobie Enright. She was beaten in the first heat of the day, which was won by multiple Rip Curl Pro winner Carissa Moore from Hawaii.

Topics:  bells beach rip curl pro sally fitzgibbons tyler wright

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Plane crashed in the blink of an eye at Laidley North

Plane crashed in the blink of an eye at Laidley North

Man who witnessed the plane crash at Laidley North reflects on watching it go down and his response to the incident.

Religious Instructors needed in Lockyer and Somerset

BRUSHING UP: (L-R) CRI Network's Carl Howard, Pastor Rick Armour and Suzie Overell at Gatton's Christian Life Centre.

Find out how you can share Christian faith.

Student's get hopping in Easter bonnet parade

EGGCITING: Forest Hill Year 1 student, Jake hopped to it in the school's Easter Bonnet Parade last Wednesday.

Students show off their creations.

Tai Chi Lockyer turns 20

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY: Lockyer Tai Chi to turn 20 next month.

Celebrate 20 years of Tai Chi in the Lockyer Valley.

Local Partners