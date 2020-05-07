Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Brisbane Valley Rail Trail users are advised of upcoming upgrades along some sections of the trail in coming weeks. Photo by Element Photo and Video Productions. Explore magazine.
Brisbane Valley Rail Trail users are advised of upcoming upgrades along some sections of the trail in coming weeks. Photo by Element Photo and Video Productions. Explore magazine.
Community

Works to commence for rail trail upgrades

Nathan Greaves
Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
7th May 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

USERS of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail are advised of upcoming upgrades along some sections of the trail in coming weeks.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads has employed contractors to improve some rough sections of the trail between Toogoolawah and Huntley Road at Ottaba, and also between Coominya and the Lockyer Creek Bridge at Clarendon.

The existing trail will be enhanced with a decomposed granite surface to provide a more user-friendly experience.

Horse riders and hikers in particular are expected to benefit from the resurfacing, as some of the target areas are currently known to be rocky.

Works are expected to begin on May 12, and are planned to be completed by the end of June, depending on whether and other circumstances.

The trail will remain open during this time, but users should exercise caution when using these sections of the trail, observe any warning signage in place and follow any directions given by contractors.

Users are also reminded that, although travel restrictions have been relaxed, social distancing guidelines and the Rail Trail Code of Conduct remain in effect.

brisbane valley rail trail department of transport and main roads resurfacing works somerset region
Gatton Star

Just In

    Star couple’s shock split

    Star couple’s shock split
    • 7th May 2020 12:52 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lockyer farmers to wear cost of cleaning over-silted weirs

        premium_icon Lockyer farmers to wear cost of cleaning over-silted weirs

        Rural Poor management and maintenance of weirs in the region has raised the ire of local property owners.

        Online learning to continue post-pandemic

        premium_icon Online learning to continue post-pandemic

        Education A Lockyer Valley school will continue to use new online skills when students return...

        'It hasn't worked': School plans backfire

        'It hasn't worked': School plans backfire

        Politics Coronavirus: Scott Morrison takes your questions in live Q&A

        Busy weekend marks return to normalcy for highway town

        premium_icon Busy weekend marks return to normalcy for highway town

        Business A consistent queue endured for eight hours at the weekend, weaving its way down the...