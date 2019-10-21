Menu
ROAD WORKS: Upgrades are being made to allow more drivers to avoid a section of the substandard Brisbane Valley Highway.
News

Works start on alternate SH17 road

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
21st Oct 2019 10:10 AM

UPGRADES are under way along Gregors Creek Road, at Toogoolawah, to provide an alternate route to the northern section of the Brisbane Valley Highway.

The road is 6.5km shorter than the substandard SH17 route that connects Kilcoy and Toogoolawah.

Works are being undertaken to widen and strengthen the road between the two townships, with funding being contributed by Somerset Regional Council and the Federal Government.

The upgrade will cost an estimated $3.3 million and is expected to be complete in May next year.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the project would provide motorists with a clear alternative to the ailing highway.

“Statistics show about 3000 vehicles a day use SH17 near Harlin, and some parts of the state highway are seeing nearly 11,000 vehicles a day,” he said.

“It’s not just us saying SH17 is substandard — independent consulting engineering firm GHD has confirmed the sealed shoulders on the state highway do not meet safe design standards.”

The GHD report was submitted to Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey earlier this month, prompting calls for a full overhaul of the unsafe highway.

“Lives continue to be lost on this state highway and it’s simply not good enough, not only for the Somerset region, but for wider South-East Queensland,” CR Lehmann said.

Gatton Star

