Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Workplace horror: Man scalded, falls from roof

by Nathan Edwards
23rd Nov 2020 1:52 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A man has suffered scalding to the majority of his body following a reported workplace incident on Russell Island this afternoon.

Emergency crews, including paramedics and police arrived at the private residence just before noon.

It's understood the man was installing a hot water system on the roof of the private residence, when he was scalded with hot water on his his arms, legs, back and abdomen, causing him to fall off the roof.

He has been transported by helicopter to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition.

Originally published as Workplace horror: Man scalded, falls from roof

More Stories

burns emergency workplace incident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The behind the scenes heroes of UQ’s COVID vaccine effort

        Premium Content The behind the scenes heroes of UQ’s COVID vaccine effort

        Health We can reveal the 105 special people using their world-class skills to buoy the COVID-19 vaccine development team at The University of Queensland.

        Paraglider airlifted after plummeting 20 metres to ground

        Premium Content Paraglider airlifted after plummeting 20 metres to ground

        News The man was airlifted after reportedly crashing 20 metres to the ground.

        Council announce new venue for popular Christmas carnival

        Premium Content Council announce new venue for popular Christmas carnival

        News COVID has forced the Lockyer Valley Christmas Carnival outdoors. DETAILS HERE:

        Hoon driver’s burnout results in plenty of smoke, court date

        Premium Content Hoon driver’s burnout results in plenty of smoke, court date

        News School kids were in the immediate vicinity celebrating their end of year formal.