Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two inspectors are on scene at Rugby Farm, on Hoop St, after a man in his 30s was flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital with head injuries.
Two inspectors are on scene at Rugby Farm, on Hoop St, after a man in his 30s was flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital with head injuries.
Breaking

Workplace Health and Safety on scene of farm incident

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
27th Aug 2020 4:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WORKPLACE Health and Safety have been notified of an incident that took place at a Gatton farm earlier today.

Two inspectors are on scene at Rugby Farm, on Hoods Rd, after a man in his 30s was flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital with head injuries.

READ MORE: Man airlifted from farm with serious head injuries

It is believed the man had been operating a forklift when he hit a wooden pallet about 8.15am.

A WHS spokesman told the Gatton Star inspectors were making inquiries.

"It is early days for us and we are working out exactly what happened," the spokesman said.

The man was flown from the scene in a serious condition.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

gatton rugby farm workplace health and safety queensland
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two new cases, 7000 prisoners in lockdown

        Premium Content Two new cases, 7000 prisoners in lockdown

        News There are two new cases of coronavirus in Queensland, including a trainer for Queensland Corrective Services. The other case is a person in hotel quarantine.

        Paranoid dad comes home drunk, smashes in own door

        Premium Content Paranoid dad comes home drunk, smashes in own door

        Crime A GATTON dad who thought he was ‘locked out’ tried to kick in his front door while...

        How to get involved as vaccine trial expands

        Premium Content How to get involved as vaccine trial expands

        Health UQ coronavirus vaccine: Trials set to expand

        $1500 pandemic leave could be on offer for Qlders

        Premium Content $1500 pandemic leave could be on offer for Qlders

        News $1500 paid pandemic leave could be on offer for Queenslanders