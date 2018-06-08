Working with students keeps Anthony Jeffes on his toes

MAN OF FAITH: Faith Lutheran College, Plainland's Head of Sport Anthony Jeffes (far right).

Name: Anthony Jeffes

Occupation: Teacher and head of sport at Faith Lutheran College, Plainland

Age: 30

Marital status: Married

What have you enjoyed most about your time with Faith Lutheran College?

Being part of the college's growth and development of co-curricular programs, and seeing students grow into good people.

Why did you decide to get involved with Faith Lutheran?

Growing up locally, I wanted to contribute to the development of young people in the area and give back to the community I grew up in. Faith has given me many opportunities to do this.

Have you met anyone famous, who and when?

Jack Reed (former Broncos player), Andy Bichel (local cricketing legend), Romelda Aiken (Queensland Firebirds netball player). We have had the privilege of hosting these people as special guests at our Faith sports awards nights the last three years. It was good to spend some time chatting with them.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

Getting married to my beautiful wife Gemma. I'm clearly batting above my average!

What's the best advice you've ever received?

There are no secrets to success. It is the result of hard work, preparation and learning from mistakes.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

For people not to live in poverty.

Not withstanding the number, how old do you feel and why?

Twenty-four. I still feel young mentally and physically. Being around high school students every day keeps me on my toes.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

Anything to do with sport whether it be watching, playing or coaching. I also enjoy reading, particularly about Australia's history.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

Helping out Dad around the farm driving tractors etc.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

Mt Sylvia and Ropehill area. The scenery is spectacular.

What would you do if you won the lotto?

Probably upgrade my Mazda3 and buy my wife something nice.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living?

Anyone who stands up for what they believe in despite outside pressures.