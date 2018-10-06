Menu
Login
Business

Working longer hours? Not really

Rae Wilson
by
24th May 2012 6:00 AM

IT might seem we are working longer hours than ever before but statistics say our average working hours each week have decreased compared to three decades ago.

Across the 1980s, Australians were working almost 35 hours a week on average, but over the first decade of the 2000s, the average work week decreased to 33 hours.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics has just released a new product called As a Matter of Fact to answer "widely held questions".

In the first topic, the ABS hoped to settle the all important question "are Australians working longer hours?".

Matter of Fact also noted the proportion of employed people who were full time had decreased - 84% in 1980 compared with 70% in 2011.

In effect, the decrease in the proportion of full-timers in more recent years has led to a decrease in the average hours worked by all employed people.

Focusing just on those employed full-time, the story of hours worked by Australians changes.

Average hours worked each week for those employed full time were higher across the 2000s (40 hours) than they were during the 1980s (39 hours), but they were lower than they had been in the 1990s.

australian bureau of statistics working longer hours

Top Stories

    October Opinions: Win a $500 shopping spree

    October Opinions: Win a $500 shopping spree

    News Complete our survey about the Gatton Star to go into the draw to win a $500 shopping voucher

    VOTE: Should swimming lessons be compulsory children?

    VOTE: Should swimming lessons be compulsory children?

    News Have your say in our weekly reader poll

    Prepare to keep your animals safe this fire season

    Prepare to keep your animals safe this fire season

    News Prepare a bushfire plan this season.

    Herbicide attack destroys potato and garlic crop

    Herbicide attack destroys potato and garlic crop

    News Crop damage estimated in excess of $750,000

    Local Partners