Working hard to achieve his goals

HAPPY COUPLE: Nicky and Sean Choat at the Marburg Show Society Ball.

Occupation: Somerset Councillor and Vocational Training Manager.

Age: 47.

Marital Status: Married to Nicky for 22 years.

What have you enjoyed most about your time with the Somerset Regional Council?

Working with residents for the betterment of the region, whether it's assisting with a problem or lobbying for improvements. Our people are great - so friendly and welcoming. It's humbling having your community believe in you.

Why did you decide to get involved with Council?

I have always been involved in community and received a lot of encouragement from local people to stand for election. As a Councillor, you make a difference based on effort and community.

Have you met anyone famous, who and when?

Cricket legend Bill Lawry in my 20s at a Racing Pigeon function, former PM John Howard in 2007, Bruce and Denise Morcombe in 2014 (wonderful people), Mal Meninga 2013 - (I had a personal training session with Mal, what a great memory) and Li Cunxin (Mao's Last Dancer) 2013, an inspiring person who values freedom.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

Getting married to Nicky and raising three great kids - Charlotte, Ben and Eloise. Being elected wasn't bad either.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

From my late father - "Always work hard to achieve your goals.”

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

See an end to terrorism.

How old would you be if you didn't know how old you were and why?

Felt in my twenties until I last played football and I was in pain for a week!

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why? I love my pigeons, poultry and livestock - that's my relaxation time.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

Spending school holidays at Texas (QLD) staying at my Grandmother's with extended family.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district? Nicky and I love Esk, but I am partial to Kipper Creek fishing with son Ben.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living?

My parents. They instilled in me strong Christian values, discipline and the value of hard work. I had a stable childhood - Nicky and I try to model the same ideals for our children.