Wildlife still needs support with the RSPCA calling for people to remember them at this difficult time. Pic. Peter Wilson.
News

Working from home you might need one of these

by Andrea Macleod
24th Mar 2020 3:33 PM

Looking for someone who understands what it's like to be a little cooped up, alone or away from family and friends then look no further than the fury and feathered folk at Wacol's RSPCA.

RSPCA Queensland's Michael Beatty said it was largely business as usual at the busy centre with animals still being surrendered and wildlife continuing to be admitted to the hospital.

He said now more than ever the RSPCA animals and wildlife needed the support of community.

 

A grey goshawk in care at the Wildlife Hospital. Pic Peter Wilson
From fostering to giving what you can financially to keep the services going, Mr Beatty said now might be the perfect time for some people to consider "sharing the love" and fostering a pet.

"We are going to be looking for more foster carers and people can look at what might be best for them, whether that's fostering a cat, a dog, a puppy, a horse or a goat," Mr Beatty said.

"It might just be a lovely fit for people now that they are home."

 

One of the many kittens looking for carers. Pic Peter Wilson
Mr Beatty said across the world, animal charities were experiencing an increase in the number of animals surrendered.

"So far this has not been the case in Australia. Sadly however this may eventuate and it's the generosity and support of the public that will enable RSPCA Qld to continue its vital work," he said.

"I think people realise just how much comfort animals bring to our lives. In times of stress they help us to remain calm. More and more these days we see animals being used in all forms of therapy and the benefits they bring are almost immeasurable."

 

Office dog in the making Noah with volunteer. Pic Peter Wilson
For all the latest RSPCA Queensland news visit rspcaqld.org.au/ or follow RSPCA QLD on Facebook

 

 

 

