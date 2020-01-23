Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Workers missing after boat sinks

by Edna Tarigan
23rd Jan 2020 7:00 PM

Rescuers have found 10 survivors and recovered one body after a boat carrying Indonesian workers sank on its way to Malaysia two days ago.

The search continues on Thursday for nine migrant workers still missing after the incident.

The boat began leaking and sank about an hour after leaving Rupat island in the Bengkalis regency late Tuesday, Pekanbaru rescue spokesperson Kukuh Widodo said.

The 10 survivors, mostly from North Sumatra, were rescued with life jackets, Kukuh said.

Bengkalis Local Police Chief Sigit Adiwuryanto said later Thursday one passenger's body had been recovered.

Rescuers including the Indonesia navy and local water police were using an inflatable boat to search the area where the boat sank.

The chief said the survivors told the police the trip was illegal and the workers were undocumented.

Boats and ferries are popular means of transportation in the archipelago nation with more than 17,000 islands. Accidents caused by overcrowding and poor safety standards are common.

In 2016, an overcrowded boat carrying 101 Indonesian migrant workers and their families home from Malaysia capsized in stormy weather off Batam island, near Singapore, killing at least 60 people.

One of the worst ferry sinking occurred off Sulawesi island in 2009, killing more than 330 people.

boat accident drowning indonesia malaysia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police warning for those holding back info on fatal hit run

        Police warning for those holding back info on fatal hit run

        Crime Detectives investigating the killing of Gatton mum Julie Thomsen have issued a warning for anyone withholding information - and a clue about the car involved.

        Congratulations Ettie! Meet Ipswich’s newest centenarian

        premium_icon Congratulations Ettie! Meet Ipswich’s newest centenarian

        News Heneretta 'Ettie' Munro reveals the secret to living a long life.

        Councils united in calls for bushfire funding

        premium_icon Councils united in calls for bushfire funding

        News Two regional councils want a share of funding for bushfire-impacted communities

        Man drives without licence to get kids for Christmas

        premium_icon Man drives without licence to get kids for Christmas

        Crime One cop must have thought it was deja vu when he pulled this man up