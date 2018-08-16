Menu
Login
Worker dies after becoming stuck in construction trench. Source: TenNews Melbourne
Worker dies after becoming stuck in construction trench. Source: TenNews Melbourne
News

Worker dies in construction trench

by Shireen Khalil
16th Aug 2018 6:30 PM

A WORKER has died in a trench accident on a Melbourne building site this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the workplace incident in the Victorian town of Wallan just before 3pm and despite their best efforts to save him, the man died at the scene.

Itâ€™s believed the worker fell into a trench on the Springridge housing estate on Springridge Boulevard when the trench collapsed about 2.50pm.

CFA and MFB firefighters and SES volunteers were helping to rescue the man out of the hole but police confirmed just after 4pm that the worker had died.

The trench measured about 2m wide and 8m to 10m deep.

Wallan is a suburb under development 45km from the city.

 

More to come

construction trench dead editors picks trapped worked

Top Stories

    Community to celebrate the long haul

    Community to celebrate the long haul

    News Located in the heart of the community the hall is the social hub bringing many people together for fundraisers, meetings, birthdays and weddings.

    Miss Show Girl enjoys bringing people together

    Miss Show Girl enjoys bringing people together

    News Get to know Bridget Webster.

    Inaugural fishing competition hits participant capacity

    Inaugural fishing competition hits participant capacity

    News Rides, activities and fire works will be operating on Saturday.

    Local Partners