Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Worker crushed by 300kgs of glass at construction site

by Carla Hildebrandt and Adella Beaini
26th Feb 2020 3:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A worker was seriously injured when he was crushed by 300kg of glass sheeting at a construction site in Sydney's southwest on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the worksite on Roberts Rd, Greenacre about 2.30pm after the heavy glass sheets fell on the 67-year-old while he was unloading a shipping container.

A worker has received serious injuries after being crushed by 300kgs of glass at a construction site in Sydney’s southwest this afternoon. Picture: 7News
A worker has received serious injuries after being crushed by 300kgs of glass at a construction site in Sydney’s southwest this afternoon. Picture: 7News

NSW Ambulance duty operations manager Caitlyn Murphy said the man suffered serious injuries to his head and shoulders.

The man was rushed to Liverpool Hospital. His condition was unknown last night.

"Paramedics are always prepared for the worst, particularly when attending worksite incidents like this," Inspector Murphy said.

"You never know what can go wrong at a worksite and how extensive the injuries will be."

construction crush glass greenacre liverpool hospital work accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man fights for life as brother charged for 'head kick'

        premium_icon Man fights for life as brother charged for 'head kick'

        Crime A Nanango man has been charged with grievous bodily harm against his brother.

        Church to celebrate a century of serving community

        premium_icon Church to celebrate a century of serving community

        News THE last Presbyterian Church left standing in the Somerset region is set to...

        New tourism plan to bring $20+ million to Lockyer Valley

        premium_icon New tourism plan to bring $20+ million to Lockyer Valley

        News A NEW plan has been hailed as a “big plus” for the economies of towns west of...

        TAKE THE TEST: Basic science questions kids can’t answer

        premium_icon TAKE THE TEST: Basic science questions kids can’t answer

        Education Take a look at the questions that stumped students