Work is a family affair for Rhonda McLucas

Occupation: Real estate agent.

Age: 61.

Marital Status: Married to Allan.

What have you enjoyed most about your time with Gatton Real Estate?

Being able to travel all around the valley and working with family and people that I consider to be family (my co-workers).

Why did you decide to get involved with Gatton Real Estate?

My dad asked me to come and work with him to sell property in 1992.

Have you met anyone famous?

A couple of years ago we had The Veronicas come into our office to buy property in the Lockyer Valley. Unfortunately, they did not find a property to suit.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

To have a happy marriage and raise my two girls and have six grandchildren. To be part of Gatton Real Estate, a business that has seen three generations of my family working in it and which won the (Lockyer Valley) business award last year.

What's the best advice you have ever received?

Delays are dangerous. In business, opportunities don't hang around waiting for ever. Once you have made up your mind about something the next step is action.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

Greed. It's at the root of most evil.

Not withstanding the number, how old do you feel and why?

It would be 50 because I'm not accustomed to people giving up their seats for me. I don't feel my age. My daughter Natalie says when I come to visit the grandkids that I become the other 12-year-old in the house.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation?

At the moment it would have to be bridge, because to master the game you have to engage your brain.

What is your happiest child hood memory?

Living on a mixed farm. Dad and I would be doing cattle work and when it was finished we would race each other flat out home. I wanted to be a jockey.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

Jim's Road at Blenheim because it has magnificent view of the valley looking over Ropeley, Rockside and Blenheim and back to Laidley and Forest Hill and as far as Mt Walker.

What would you do if you won lotto?

Pay out my debt and build a house on the block at Jim's Road.

Who are the people you most admire?

My parents and their generation as I refer to them as 'the children of the depression.' They knew hard times and yet they are so resilient. I also have strong admiration for women like Val Vaughan and Daph Nolan. Their contribution to our area is immeasurable and IGA Plaza and Nolan's Transport will continue into the future.