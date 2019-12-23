WORK: 16+ jobs to come with new quarry

The proposed layout of the new quarry planned for Coominya.

NEW job opportunities have been heralded following confirmation development of a new quarry near Coominya will begin next year.

The development application was approved at the Somerset Regional Council meeting earlier this month.

“I’m very impressed with how this application is put together,” Councillor Sean Choat said.

“This project is going to create jobs in an area that isn’t known to have a lot.”

The Zanows Concrete and Quarries operation is expected to employ 16 full-time staff, as well as contractors, when complete.

The 160 hectare mine site is off Rocky Gully Rd near Coominya and will straddle both sides of Banffs Lane.

Operators are expected to extract up to 500,000 tonnes of sand and gravel from the site each year.

While the application was met with enthusiasm from councillors, residents in the area have voiced concerns about noise and truck movements.

Council received 49 submissions, including a petition with 76 signatures during the public notification period.

Supporters of the project said the issues raised had been taken into account by the developer, who delivered more than 200 pages of supporting documentation, noise reports, mitigation plans and other responses with their application.

Among the issues raised were concerns about the noise generated by the quarry operation and trucks travelling to and from the site.

A noise assessment report commissioned by the developers indicated the site would be able to operate without adversely impacting neighbours, and a haul route had been identified which would ensure trucks do not pass by the Coominya school or residences in town.

Concerns were also raised about the possible impacts of dust and pollution created during quarry operations.

The development includes a proactive dust management plan, and a council report noted the surrounding area is already home to other extractive industries, poultry farms, an airstrip, crops and haulage routes, all of which can also generate dust.

Concerns about possible negative impacts on underground water table levels and quality were also raised by the site has been assessed by the State Department and SEQ Water, who have imposed conditions to avoid future issues.

Councillor Cheryl Gaedtke praised the developer for doing their due diligence in addressing the community concerns.

“The community has been very involved and their needs have been well and truly met,” she said.