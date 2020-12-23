Woolworths issues urgent prawns recall

Woolworths issues urgent recall for prawns in stores across several states

Woolworths has issued a total recall for its Cooked & Peeled Cocktail Prawns 1kg just days before Christmas.

The prawns originate from Thailand and the recall was due to "potential microbial contamination".

Food Standards Australia listed the food safety hazard as "products with potential microbial contamination may cause illness if consumed."

The Woolworths-branded cocktail prawns are were purchased at Woolworths stores in VIC, SA, NT and WA and at Woolworths Metro stores in VIC.

"Any consumers concerned about their health should seek medical advice and should return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund," Food Standards website recommended.

It is the third product recall for the supermarket giant this month, following Macro Almond, Brazil and Cashew Spread 250g and Hasbro Nerf Micro Shots Hammershot Assorted.

Woolworths is conducting a recall of Woolworths Cooked & Peeled Cocktail Prawns 1kg. Picture: Supplied

Woolworths is reimposing buying limits at about 200 of its supermarkets in the Greater Sydney area to prevent panic-buying in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak in the city's northern beaches.

The recall comes a day after Woolworths announced it had reinstated a two-pack purchase limit both in-store and online for toilet paper and paper towels across Greater Sydney.

It said the precautionary move followed an increase in demand for toilet paper in pockets of Sydney. Woolworths said it would help ensure customers had fair access to these products over the Christmas period.

Originally published as Woolworths issues urgent recall