Craziest Christmas supermarket bargains

The supermarkets are going all out to get your shopping dollar. Picture: Joel Carrett/AAP

CHAMPAGNE for $25, hams for $7 a kilo, even the whole Christmas dinner for less than $20 per head including alcohol - the big stores are pulling out all the stops to persuade shoppers to shop with them this Christmas.

Christmas Eve is likely to be the busiest day of the year for food and booze as Australia goes on a collective last minute shopping spree for the festive spread.

We're expected to spend $21 billion by the end of the month in supermarkets and other food stores.

Coles' head of own brand Mark Field told news.com.au that price was a key factor even though people spend more at this time of year.

"What we want to offer is market leading innovation for our customers, we want them to be delighted by the quality and the really good value for money," Mr Field said.

It’s a supermarket war for your Christmas food shopping dollar.

COLES

When it comes to bargains, Coles picked out its single-smoked leg ham which, from today, will cost $7 a kilo. Lightly smoked, it's sow-stall free and made from 100 per cent Australian pork.

There had been reports of the drought leading to a shortage of turkeys at Christmas time pushing prices up. But Coles said they'd kept the prices the same as 2017.

"We have even reduced the price of our Coles RSPCA whole medium turkey which is $28.50 each this year down from $29.00 each last year," Mr Field said.

A giant one kilo pavlova slab, which the firm said is a "blank canvas for families to express their festive creativity," is now 25 per cent off to $9 each. In addition, many of the fancy puds, like a Finest toffee apple wreath pudding are now 25 per cent off.

And then there's prawns. More than 40 per cent of us will have seafood on Christmas Day and 70 per cent of that will be bought between Saturday and Monday.

Coles is offering up Queensland extra large black tiger prawns down to $29 a kilo, down $5.

"A point of difference is our sustainability in seafood. Others are trying to get there but we are already there," Mr Field said.

Coles’ rectangular ‘pav slab’ made to look like Jackson Pollock's Blue Poles. Seriously.

WOOLWORTHS

Woolies said it has thawed green banana prawns for as little as $19.50 per kg and $26 per kg for extra large king prawns. Depending on the size, Woolworths will have Aussie tiger prawns for between $24 and $29 a kilo.

Fresh turkeys are at $7.50 a kilo in four sizes and bone in half leg ham is $7 per kg at the store.

On the sweet side, mince pies are down to $3.50 for six, Cadbury Roses are half price as are Ferrero Rocher.

"At Woolworths we know that at this time of year our customers are looking to ensure their shopping budget stretches further," a spokeswoman said.

Woolworths’ Christmas ham is down in price.

ALDI

If $7 a kilo for ham is just too much, Aldi is spruiking its half leg ham for 1 cent less than its rivals.

It also has a whole 3.8 kilo turkey for $22.99, and butterflied garlic and herb prawns for $11.99.

In fact, the discounter reckons it can deliver the whole Christmas meal plus Champagne for less than $20 per head for six people.

Its menu includes a half leg ham, whole turkey, frozen prawns, smoked salmon, a pud, pies, vanilla custard, Christmas cake, bonbons and even a glass of Champagne each which, the company said, rounds up at $19.86 per person.

There's no vegetables mind you, so that would be extra.

Aldi’s Champagne for just $25.

BARGAIN BUBBLES

But what about the bubbles on Christmas Day, we hear you cry? Well, if you're near an Aldi with a bottle shop you can grab a bottle of Monsigny Premier Cru Champagne for just $25.

First Choice Liquor's pick of the sparkling bunch is Charles de Cazanove Brut Tradition NV for $38.

"If you want to indulge this Christmas, this champagne has been crafted under the guidance of Christophe Rapenau who was International Wine Challenge sparkling winemaker of the year 2017," a spokesman said.

First Choice is also offering Fili prosecco DOC Extra Dry NV for $19. It's grown in Treviso Italy by a family owned vineyard who've been making wine for almost 100 years.

The head of the Dan Murphy's wine panel Peter Nixon told news.com.au his stores would be full on Christmas Eve.

"People are drinking less, but they're drinking better. They're also more responsible than in the past so that's to be encouraged," Mr Nixon said.

For a good value drop, Mr Nixon suggested Lanson Gold Label Vintage Brut at $71.

"2005 Lanson Gold is terrific and it's over a decade old - with lobster it would be perfect," he said.

If your budget is a bit below that, Dan Murphy's has insisted it will have the best prices on big name bubbles. It's advertising Moet Brut Imperial Champagne for $48.85 a pop.

Coles’ Christmas brussels sprouts on the stalk.

For a huge bang-for-buck red, Mr Nixon said you couldn't go past the St Hugo's Cabernet Sauvignon 2012 for $35.70.

"The St Hugo's cab sav is a cellar release and 2012 is a cracking vintage. For under $50 that's great drinking," he said.

And if you want something a little different for the dinner table, Coles will be selling brussels sprouts on the stalk from Thursday. Whether it makes them taste any better, however, is debatable.