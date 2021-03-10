Menu
Woolworths are experiencing major technical issues.
News

Woolies stores hit by national tech glitch

by Evin Priest
10th Mar 2021 6:00 PM
Woolworths is experiencing major technical issues with its self-serve checkout counters across the country, the supermarket giant has confirmed.

Multiple customers reported outages at the self-serve kiosks on Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesman for Woolworths confirmed the service was temporarily unavailable in many of its stores.

"We've experienced an IT issue at our self-serve check-outs in stores this afternoon," Woolworths told NCA NewsWire in a statement.

Many of Woolworths’ self-serve check-outs are down across the country. Picture: supplied
"Stores remain open as we can still process transactions through check-outs operated by our team members and through the self-serve check-outs that are still operational.

"We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience to customers and thank them for their patience."

Woolworths also said "many of our self-serve registers are down, but not all."

