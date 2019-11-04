Menu
Login
Woolworths have now pulled the line of stubby holders.
Woolworths have now pulled the line of stubby holders.
Offbeat

Woolies pulls stubby holders over typo

by Phoebe Loomes
4th Nov 2019 7:28 PM

A Woolworths stubby holder has been pulled before making it to sale after it was spotted with a glaring typo over the weekend.

The stubby holder, a special Christmas item, was photographed over the weekend. A woman who noticed the spelling error posted a picture of the blue-patterned stubby holder online, showing the design that read "Merry Christhmas" in red.

"Woolies have misspelt Christmas," she wrote in a post in a Facebook group. "I think I need one anyway just for the laughs?"

However, these items were more difficult to get your hands on than your regular beer cooler. News.com.au understands the stubby holder was never put out for sale, with staff noticing the typo before the holder was sold.

 

Woolworths reportedly recalled the stubby holders.
Woolworths reportedly recalled the stubby holders.

 

People commenting on the post joked that the manufacturers had "one job", but others found the stuff-up funny.

Two Woolworths employees commented on the post and confirmed the stubby holders had been pulled from shelves, according to Yahoo News Australia.

"When the recall come (sic) through last night myself and staff laughed so hard," one of the women wrote.

"No it's right, you slur your words when you're drunk," another joked on the post.

News.com.au understands the images were likely shared by Woolworths staff.

beer christmas spelling woolworths

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Christmas comes early for country craft show

        Christmas comes early for country craft show

        News The 29th Christmas in the Country Arts and Craft show was on last week, raising funds for the Peace Lutheran Primary School P&F.

        VOTE: Should our local supermarkets adopt a quiet hour?

        VOTE: Should our local supermarkets adopt a quiet hour?

        Opinion Have your say in our weekly reader poll

        Rural brigades fired up for levy funding

        Rural brigades fired up for levy funding

        News Rural fire brigades are set to benefit from a Somerset Regional Council levy worth...

        Collection of creative set to come alive at handmade expo

        Collection of creative set to come alive at handmade expo

        News Lovers of all things homemade, homegrown and homebaked will rejoice in the second...