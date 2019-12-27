Woolies gives volunteer fireys more leave

Australia’s largest employer is stepping up to support its workers who are volunteer firefighters, bravely giving their time to battle the crisis.

Australia’s largest employer is stepping up to support its workers who are volunteer firefighters, bravely giving their time to battle the crisis.

Woolworths has answered the call to support its workers who are volunteers firefighters, battling the huge number of blazes across Australia.

The supermarket giant announced today it will boost paid leave entitlements to four weeks for team members committed to rural fire services.

Salaried team members are already entitled to unlimited paid leave to fight fires, subject to approval, after four weeks. It's now being extended more broadly.

"The ferocity of this year's bushfire season has been visible to us all, and has tragically taken the life of one of our own team," Woolworths chief executive Brad Banducci said.

The announcement comes as pressure mounts to pay volunteers. Picture: Gary Ramage

"Against the backdrop of our busiest time of the year, a number of our team have been serving as volunteers in rural fire brigades across Australia.

"In support of their community spirit, and with the inevitability of more challenges in the weeks and months ahead, we have made the decision to extend paid leave entitlements for our enterprise agreement team members volunteering in the rural fire services."

The announcement comes after Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Christmas Eve said the government would support public service workers and volunteers with at least 20 working days of paid leave for those contributing to the firefighting efforts.

Mr Morrison extended paid leave for public service workers. Picture: AAP Image/Kelly Barnes

"We're helping get more boots on the ground and giving people who've been out there for weeks some relief," Mr Morrison told the media in Mt Barker in South Australia.

"With bushfire seasons starting earlier, one of the things I've heard on the ground is that some people are dipping into their other leave entitlements to stay out there battling blazes.

"Today's announcement is about ensuring our volunteer firefighters can keep focused on the job at hand."

Mr Morrison said he had reached out to major companies across the country to help support team members who have given up their time to help fight fires ravaging homes and taking lives.

"It's really up to each and every company to make their own decisions," he told reporters.

"I know that the companies are good in providing leave. For many, it won't be any change, and for some, it might. So I invite them to look at the assessment."

The decision comes as pressure mounts on the government to offer direct cash reimbursements for volunteers.

"I need to restate that these fire services are run by state governments," Mr Morrison said. "They're not run by the Federal Government. What they need is for the focus to be on the issue … And I've got to back in the operational agencies that are fighting the fires."

james.hall1@news.com.au