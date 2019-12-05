Woolies freebie coffee machine causes a frenzy

How to score a free $99 coffee machine from Woolies.

Coffee lovers, this one's for you.

Supermarket giant Woolworths is offering its customers a free coffee machine valued at $99 - and shoppers are going mad over it, posting in forums online and on Facebook.

To score the freebie, you have to buy all six of the 12-pack Espressotoria Vittoria capsules, which cost $8.40 each. In other words, you'll spend $50.40 on coffee to score the machine - and it's a deal many Aussies think is too good to miss.

Excited shoppers took to the OzBargain forum to let fellow customers know about the deal, which runs until January 1, 2020.

Woolworths is offering its customers a free coffee machine valued at $99. Picture: Facebook

"My wife just got back from Woolworths and had a free coffee machine when she bought some coffee pods," a man wrote.

"I've been using the pods for a while and the coffee isn't too bad. The machine scanned at $99.99 then full price reduction.

"The staff at the till didn't know about the deal. I'm not sure how to post pictures yet but thought I'd let you guys know."

All you have to do is buy any six of these (pictured) 12-pack Espressotoria Vittoria capsules, valued at $8.40. Picture: Woolworths

Others said they were going to rush to their nearest store to grab the deal.

"These are actually awesome pod units, the blends are awesome," one customer wrote in a Facebook group.

While it was met with rave reviews, some pointed out the downside to the machine - you have to buy the milk frother separately at a further cost of $59.

"I purchased one today. Mmm got to love a bargain. It cost me $49 for the pods and "free" machine. But yes we now need a milk frother," one person explained.

"I got one, it's great. But I need to buy the milk frother machine."

The product has a one-year warranty. Picture: Supplied

The compact coffee machine comes with a programmable pour function, waste capsule indicator and promises to deliver seamless espressos for everyday use within seconds.

It also features a 1.0 litre removable water tank, removable drip tray and can heat up from standby in just 30 seconds.

The offer is available both in-store and online.