Woodlea Santa Run to deliver more than goodies

Baby Oliver couldn't take his eyes off Santa, while Cassandra and Mum Amber look on. Francis Witsenhuysen

BOYS and girls of the Gatton area, get excited because Santa is coming early.

Mr Claus will momentarily leave his reindeer and catch a ride in a Woodlea Rural Fire Brigade truck to deliver lollies and balloons in the Santa Run.

Brigade duty officer Katie Spreadborough said the annual convoy would deliver more than sweets and smiles.

"We do it every year to get in amongst the community spirit but it's also our annual recruiting drive,” Ms Spreadborough said.

"We will have volunteers in the last truck handing out information on how to join and information on fire safety awareness.

"They will be ready to answer any questions.”

Over the years the Woodlea Santa Run has become a hit event in the community.

"The feedback from everybody has been great,” Ms Spreadborough said.

"It's such a good way to raise some awareness about us and what we do.

"We hand out hundreds and hundreds of treats to the kids and we get everyone coming out to see us from families to backpackers.

"People are welcome to make donations too.”

The 2017 Woodlea Santa Run will cover Placid Hills, the Gatton township, Woodlands, Woodlands Rise Estate and Koala Park from 2-7pm on December 23-24.

The official map will be released this week on the Woodlea Rural Fire Brigade QFES Facebook page.

For more information, phone Ms Spreadborough on 0448437465.