Woodlea firefighters in blazing demand

JOIN THE TEAM: Jessica Carlsen said becoming a Woodlea Rural Fire Brigade volunteer is the most rewarding thing she's done so far.

JOIN THE TEAM: Jessica Carlsen said becoming a Woodlea Rural Fire Brigade volunteer is the most rewarding thing she's done so far. Francis Witsenhusyen

WHEN Jessica Jayne Carlsen realised she could live out her dream of becoming a firefighter, she jumped at the chance to join her local Rural Fire Brigade.

Fresh out of school and now at university, the 17-year-old is one of two female volunteer firefighters at the Woodlea RFB and she's calling on members of the community to join them.

With a gradual expansion of the Woodlea RFB, they require more people on the team to lend a hand in real times of need.

"It's always been a passion and dream to help out the community and do something I enjoy,” Ms Carlsen said.

"Some people think this role is just for men... it's not. More females should be involved because there's no reason why they can't be, even if they don't want to be a firefighter, there are plenty more support workers needed too.”

The station is already sitting on 45 incident call-outs this year, however Ms Carlsen said they needed more hands on deck especially in the coming summer months.

"I only volunteer about two hours a week,” she said.

"I think it's something good to do with your free time if you have it... you might as well get out there and help people in your free time.”

By joining the RFS, members are rewarded with invaluable training, life saving skills and new friendships.

"The training is really good and we are like a big family,” Ms Carlsen said.

"When we respond to incidents the main thing is grass fires, but we do help out with structure fires and car crashes, or floods too.

"It's so rewarding to give back to the community.”

Anyone wanting to become a volunteer can phone the Woodlea RFB duty officer on 0448 437465 or go to the website www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au.