Woodcrafters eager to get back to their shed

BACK SOON: Members of the Lockyer Valley Woodcrafters group Geof Mercer and Brian Vickery check their ‘holiday’ projects while waiting for the shed to open again.

The combination of manual work and social interaction has been sorely missed by members of the Lockyer Woodcrafters Group who are eager to return to normal operations on June 13.

Spokesman Malcolm Kirk said he had received many phone calls from members asking when they could get back to the group.

“We have a lot of Vietnam veterans who seek that social interaction. We have disabled people who need that manual skill,” he said.

“They have missed it and they expect it.”

The woodworkers club caters to both men and women and aims to cover all facets of woodworking through monthly demonstrations and one-on-one training.

Mr Kirk said with recent tough times membership numbers had dropped from 65 to about 35 but he expected it to increase once they returned to their usual routine.

He said about 12-16 people turned up to each session and there was ample room to accommodate up to 20 people.

With workstations already positioned 1.5m apart the workshop was meeting COVID-19 restrictions and notices will be posted to maintain social distancing and regular hand washing.

The group will hold a working bee Saturday June 6 to clean up the premises, sort out timber stocks, rationalise sale items and put the finishing touches to their new dust extraction system.

The group will commence operations from 7am on June 13 at their premises at 24 Railway Street, Forest Hill, as long as COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease as planned. New members are welcome and a large amount of new timber, some of it rare will be available to purchase by members and non member woodcrafters.

For more information visit Lockyer Woodcrafters Group on Facebook.

