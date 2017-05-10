Wonderful volunteers are a huge asset to Amaroo

CLUBS and sporting groups are always on the hunt for volunteers, but Amaroo Age Care Service has found themselves a keeper.

And according to resident Eunice Hannant, volunteer Karnie Taylor makes the best coffees and always delivers them with a heart-warming smile.

"I've been here nearly two years and I've had a coffee every day,” Mrs Hannant said.

"It's Karnie's smile, and she's always so good to you, even if I'm in my room if I'm feeling bad she'll bring the coffee to my room.”

Karnie Taylor volunteers at Amaroo twice a week, spending Tuesdays and Thursdays in the kitchen and caring for the residents for the past four years.

Whether it be washing up, serving meals or making coffees under the watchful eye of Amaroo staff, Karnie is an invaluable asset

"My Pa is in Bupa in a high care home like this in Toowoomba and seeing him there and helping him I thought I could do the same here,” Karnie said.

Karnie, 23, has a certificate II in hospitality and undergoes annual volunteer training for her duties at Amaroo.

If she's not in the kitchen, she's serving coffees to residents and their guests or joining in activities such as bingo and bowls.

"I enjoy making friends and helping them out and seeing the residents and staff laugh,” Karnie said.

"I most enjoy making the coffees, I get to serve the residents their coffee and it brings a smile to their faces,” Karnie said.

It's not uncommon for Karnie to spend extra hours, coming in to help out if other volunteers can't make it.

This week is National Volunteers Week, where organisations and communities nationwide celebrate the generous contributions to Australia's volunteers.

Amaroo volunteer coordinator Janine Granzien said it was just wonderful to have volunteers.

"They're invaluable,” she said.

"Especially from the residents point of view, they can be a friend to the resident as well.

"Like Karnie comes consistently so they know when she's going to be here and they know her face.”