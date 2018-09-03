Women's prisoner move protesters arrested in Gatton

Police arrest four protesters outside the Southern Queensland Correctional Centre at Gatton.

FOUR people who staged a protest over women being moved to the Southern Queensland Correctional Centre at Gatton will appear before court.

The group had linked hands through poly pipe and blocked Millers Rd at Gatton in a sit-in protest against the decision to house women inmates at the centre.

Gatton police were called to the incident about 8am and were forced to divert traffic, including a prisoner transport van, around the protesters.

The group was given a move-on direction from police who will allege they ignored the order.

The four were arrested and charged, and are due to appear in the Gatton Magistrates Court.

The road was cleared about 8.30am.

