Women's football growing at Gatton Redbacks

FOOTBALL: Come the end of the season, there is a chance that both of Gatton's senior women sides will face off for premiership glory in a grand final decider.

But there is a long way yet to get to that point, with the two Redbacks sides - Black and Red - starting their 2018 campaigns with a single win apiece from their opening three games.

They are the only club to have two senior women's teams in the Toowoomba Football League competition, a boost considering they didn't even have one a couple of years ago.

When the regular season comes to an end, the competition will be split into two divisions, with two trophies up for grabs in the respective deciders. Both Gatton sides have very different goals for the season ahead, with Red focused on basic skill development and Black on more advanced structures and tactics.

"We've got a few younger girls and a few newer girls that are older wanting to come through who have decided they wanted to play the sport at an older age and are giving it their best shot,” Gatton Red assistant coach Cassie Higgins said.

"With our team there's a lot of development that you can see in the games with the girls coming up. So our goal is to have everyone up to where they want to be at the end of the season and just keep going with the sport hopefully.”

Gatton Black coach Marty Sudhaus has an almost 20-year association with the club as a player and coach.

"We're focusing more on structure and getting the girls to play as a team, not to panic on the ball and just move it around and not panic about getting the ball up the other end of the field,” Sudhaus said.

"Our goal is to be in that top-division grand final. We'd like to see the other team in the grand final in the other one. That's the ultimate goal.” But what if the two ended up in the same grand final?

"I think we'd have to smash them. That would be good to see,” he joked.

Higgins said it was encouraging to see the excitement for football.

"It's good to see that females around the area are getting in and having a go at the sport,” she said.

"It builds up the club as well.”