Women walk free after online meet-up turns to robbery

Three men were robbed at their Golden Beach home after Shyra Karera Kena Allcock, pictured outside court, began talking to one of them over Facebook.

Three men were robbed at their Golden Beach home after Shyra Karera Kena Allcock, pictured outside court, began talking to one of them over Facebook.

Three young women have walked free after being sentenced for their involvement in a violent robbery of a group of men at their Coast home.

Maroochydore District Court heard Shyra Karera Kena Allcock, 20, began chatting to one of the victims over Facebook and they agreed to meet on February 19 last year.

Shyra Karera Kena Allcock leaves Maroochydore District Court.

Crown prosecutor Will Slack said Allcock was joined by Nicola Jayde Patterson, 22, in visiting the three men at their Golden Beach home.

"Ms Allcock and Ms Patterson shared some MDMA that night," Mr Slack said.

The women left and Allcock then blocked the man she had been talking to on Facebook.

A third woman, Muanu'u Mary Mauga Leo, 24, drove the pair back to the Golden Beach home the next evening.

The trio had spoken to two male co-offenders, who have already been sentenced, about the victims.

A plan was made to rob them.

Brothers' remorse after violent home invasion

The court heard Allcock and Patterson were sitting with the victims, outside their home, about 11pm when co-offender Jedidiah Ietitaia Motu jumped the fence and knocked a male resident to the ground before demanding money.

Motu forced the victim inside the home with a broken beer bottle.

Another co-offender, Felise Loau, then appeared and threw a second victim to the ground before taking his mobile, grabbing him by the throat and dragging him into the house.

The three victims were rounded up and made to sit on their living room floor.

"Mr Motu asked for a knife and you Miss Patterson handed him one. He used that knife to menace the complainants in the house, including by holding it to the neck of one of the complainants," Judge Glen Cash said.

Nicola Jayde Patterson leaves court after being sentenced for her involvement in an armed robbery.

"Mr Motu and Mr Loau took telephones from the complainants as well as property from the house."

They also made one of the victims transfer $500 into one of their bank accounts.

The court heard Allcock and Patterson pretended they weren't in on the plan before they were picked up by Mauga Leo.

Muanu'u Mary Mauga Leo, centre, leaves court alongside crown prosecutor Will Slack (right).

All three women, from the Caboolture area, and their two male co-offenders were arrested after stolen property was found at a home they were associated with.

Allcock, Patterson and Mauga Leo, on Tuesday morning, each pleaded guilty to burglary in the night in company and three counts of armed robbery in company.

They had no prior entries on their criminal histories.

Defence barrister Nathan Edridge tendered a letter of apology, written by Allcock, to the court.

He also tendered several character references, including one from a police officer, which described the incident as out of character.

Mr Edridge asked Mr Cash to impose a sentence where a conviction would not be recorded.

Defence barrister Simon Lewis said New Zealand-born Mauga Leo was raised in a Christian home and worked with youth in the church until she lost her blue card upon being charged for the robbery.

"She stupidly agreed to provide the transportation," Mr Lewis said.

"She was not involved, in any way, in any violence. She didn't get out of the car.

"Because of the difference in her role, and the difference in her liability, the sentencing option does extend to a period of probation for her."

TAB worker jailed for gambling $177K in 3hrs

Patterson was supported in court by her parents as defence barrister Nathan Turner said his client didn't have a problem with alcohol or drugs and they played no role in the offending.

He said she had worked at Kmart, McDonald's, as a receptionist, and as a dance teacher.

Mr Turner said Patterson had experienced mental health issues in 2018 and 2019.

"She went off the rails, for lack of a better term. She started partying more and spending a lot of time away from home," Mr Turner said.

He said she had made positive changes in her life and submitted a wholly suspended jail term was an appropriate sentence.

"She's noted that this has been a big wake-up call in her life and always thinks about how she could have stopped it from happening but didn't," Mr Turner said.

Mr Cash sentenced each of the three women to two years' probation.

In sentencing Patterson, he said a jail term was on the cards.

"You must understand Miss Patterson, that in your case, I'm dealing with you particularly leniently … so I expect that you will make the most of the opportunity that is being offered to you."

Patterson was also ordered to complete 150 hours of community service.

Mauga Leo was ordered to complete 50 hours of community service, while Allcock was ordered to complete 100 hours of community service.

No convictions were recorded.