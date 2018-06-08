Women running the Lowood Show

NEW ERA: Lynell Jandra is the first woman president of the Lowood Show committee.

IT HAS been a year of firsts for the Lowood Show committee, with the first woman president running the event, and the first all-women team of president, treasurer and secretary.

Committee president Lynell Jendra and secretary Janeen Schulz have been involved with shows all their lives, and treasurer Claudia Campbell was last year's Lowood Show Rural Ambassador.

The three combine decades of show experience and knowledge with youth and progression.

While balancing her final- year studies, Ms Campbell has set up the MYOB accounting system for the show society during her first stint as treasurer, and has made a great impression.

"Hopefully we can still have her after she's finished her unit studies in June, we'd love to keep her,” Mrs Jendra said.

"It's very difficult, we're an older generation now, 50 to 60 plus. It can be difficult to keep younger people on the committee... it's difficult with work, they've got to go where the work is.”

This year there is also a special connection between the president and secretary.

"Janeen is actually my sister,” Mrs Jendra said.

"We were both born and bred in the show, and both our parents were heavily involved until they passed away.

"We've got on better for the last 6-8 months working together on the show than we have for the last 10 years.

"We both have different ideas, different personalities; we think we're both working well together.”

As for taking on the role of president and the challenges it brings, Mrs Jendra - who also oversees the show's sewing and cooking sections - saw it as a natural progression.

"I like challenges and I'm one of those people who work well under a bit of pressure,” she said.

"I am enjoying it.

"I've been heavily involved with a lot of community events around the area and you sometimes wonder 'why did I do this?'

"But I enjoy it, and you take these things on for the love, not the money.”

This year's 111th Lowood Show will be held on Friday, June 15 and Saturday, June 16.

It will bring together an impressive line-up of regular displays and judging, as well as some new live entertainment.

Saturday night will usher in an all new line-up of entertainment from 6pm, including monster trucks, a demolition derby and an impressive fireworks show at 7pm. Entertainment will continue throughout the night.

For more on the show and what's in store for the event, check out the liftout guide in next week's Gatton Star or follow their Facebook page.