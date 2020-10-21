Menu
Crime

Women pulled from vehicle in horror attack at traffic lights

by Andrea Falvo
21st Oct 2020 1:18 PM
CAIRNS detectives are appealing for information after a horror roadway attack where a 27-year-old woman was dragged from her vehicle by her hair and seriously assaulted.

An Edmonton woman was stopped in the right hand lane at traffic lights at the intersection of McCormack and Lennon Streets, Manunda about 7pm on Monday when a second vehicle also pulled into the lane.

A police spokeswoman said a female then alighted from that vehicle and allegedly seriously assaulted the 27-year-old, dragging her from her car by her hair before striking her in the head with an unknown object.

"She managed to flee and drove herself to Cairns Hospital where she received medical treatment for a laceration to the back of her head," she said.

"The other woman got into the silver or light blue MPV Mazda Wagon and they left."

The alleged attacker is described as being of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander appearance and was wearing a grey loose-fitting top.

At the time of the assault, the woman was a passenger in a silver or light blue MPV Mazda Wagon with unknown registration with two men.

The driver was described as being younger than the woman, of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander appearance with short black hair.

The third, was described as an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Island man who was in the rear seat of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about this assault is urged to contact police on. and quote reference number QP2002170515.

Originally published as Women pulled from vehicle in horror attack at traffic lights

