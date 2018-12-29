‘You’re not Superwoman, you don’t have to be’

YOU'RE not Superwoman - that's the message Katrina Springer wants mums around the world to hear.

It's been almost 10 years since the Biggera Waters mother of three started her blog "The Organised Housewife", sharing tips, recipes and secrets with parents around the world.

The website is now a full-time business the 40-year-old runs, along with raising twin 15-year-olds and a 13-year-old whose information she keeps strictly private.

After being nominated for the Gold Coast Women of the Year Entrepreneurs Award, she shared a piece of advice she said it took her a long time to figure out.

"You can't do everything, you need to delegate within your own household, get the kids involved," she said.

"The big thing I share is I always asked my kids to make the bed from when they were very little, but you don't have to go back and remake it.

"My three-year-old is now 15 but at the time he made the bed terribly, but you don't have time to go and remake it and it teaches you a lesson.

"Where I'm going with that is to get help within your household and don't do everything yourself. Balance everything, don't think you're Superwoman."