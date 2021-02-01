Menu
A woman has been charged with attempting to bring drugs into Woodford Correctional Centre. Picture: File/ Chris McCormack.
Crime

Women charged with attempting to bring drugs into jails

Felicity Ripper
1st Feb 2021 2:16 PM
A 25 year old who allegedly attempted to smuggle opioids into Woodford Correctional Centre is one of two women charged with supplying drugs into jails.

The Slacks Creek woman came to the attention of officers at Woodford at the weekend when she was allegedly found with a "significant quantity" of suboxone strips.

Intelligence officers at Borallon Training and Correctional Centre have also been praised for their vigilance after thwarting an alleged attempt to introduce opioids into the centre.

A 42-year-old Morayfield woman was pulled up by officers from the Queensland Police Services' Corrective Services Investigation Unit at about 8:30am on Monday after they suspected she was attempting to smuggle drugs in.

It's alleged that during an interview, the woman surrendered 180 strips of Buprenorphine worth between $104,000 and $144,000 should it have made its way into the centre.

A Queensland Corrective Services spokeswoman said two women had been charged with one count each of supplying dangerous drugs into a correctional centre.

They are due to appear at Caboolture Magistrates Court on February 19.

Deputy Commissioner of Custodial Operations Gary McCahon said the vigilance of officers was vital in ensuring the safety and security of Queensland prisons.

He said prison officers did an excellent job of working closely together to prevent the introduction of contraband.

"These incidents over the weekend were very good pieces of work to identify a possible threat to officer safety and the safety of everyone in the centre," Mr McCahon said.

"Attempting to introduce contraband into our centres can result in significant fines and imprisonment.

"It also makes prison less safe for everyone. It is not worth the risk."

drugs drug supply charges opioids suboxone woodford correctional centre
