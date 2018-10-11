Menu
Login
Weather

Women and baby injured after hail pummels car

Matt Collins
by
11th Oct 2018 1:42 PM

>>LATEST: 'Tennis ball size' hail has smashed the region

THREE people have been injured in Coolabunia after hail smashed their car window during a severe storm this afternoon.

A QAS spokeswoman said on Thursday, October 11, two females, one in their 70s and one in her 20s as well as an infant, sustained light cuts, abrasions and lacerations following hail that smashed into the car window while travelling on the D'Aguilar Hwy between Kingaroy and Nanango.

Two crews are on scene assessing the injured patients.

QAS has advised motorists to stay off the section of the D'Aguilar Hwy betweem Kingaroy and Nanango.

The Highway is said to be significantly damaged with four or five trees down and up to two inches of hail on the road.

Related Items

coolabunia weather hail kingaroy weather qas south burnett weather vehicle window
South Burnett

Top Stories

    Swimming lessons are a vital gift that could save a life

    Swimming lessons are a vital gift that could save a life

    News Ms Reinhardt recommended parents enrol their children in swimming lessons from six months old, but she said it's never too late to learn to swim

    • 11th Oct 2018 3:11 PM
    Plainland development 'not easily replicated'

    Plainland development 'not easily replicated'

    News More to come in new development.

    • 11th Oct 2018 2:42 PM
    Yoghurt sales assist local schools

    Yoghurt sales assist local schools

    News The inaugural yoghurt fundraiser generated $822.

    • 11th Oct 2018 2:35 PM
    Cottone's bar serves up shot at night life

    Cottone's bar serves up shot at night life

    News Hotel licence granted to Cottone's

    Local Partners