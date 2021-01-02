Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

‘Womb raider’ to be executed

by Kenneth Garger, New York Post
2nd Jan 2021 7:30 PM

A federal appeals court has cleared the way for the only woman on death row in the US to be executed in the final days of the Trump administration.

In a ruling on Friday, a three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia vacated a stay of execution that had been granted last week to Lisa Montgomery, the Post reports.

The so-called "womb raider" is now again facing the death penalty for her 2007 conviction of strangling a pregnant woman.

Montgomery is scheduled to be put to death on January 12 - though her lawyers said they will seek a full appeals court review.

She will be the first woman executed by the federal government in nearly 70 years.

 

She had originally been scheduled to die by lethal injection on December 8 at the US Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana.

But in November a federal judge temporarily blocked Montgomery's execution after her lawyers contracted COVID-19 while visiting her in a federal lockup.

Last week, the same judge issued an order staying Montgomery's rescheduled execution date.

The panel ruled on Friday that US District Court Judge Randolph Moss erred in his doing so.

 

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced here with permission

Originally published as 'Womb raider' to be executed

More Stories

crime double murder murder us crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PUSH FOR VAD: Virus dashes woman’s hope for peaceful death

        Premium Content PUSH FOR VAD: Virus dashes woman’s hope for peaceful death

        News This Brisbane woman planned to legally end her life in Switzerland before her disease becomes unbearable, but border closures have crushed her only hope of a peaceful...

        Police clear up confusion after bizarre Google message

        Premium Content Police clear up confusion after bizarre Google message

        Offbeat A weird search engine result may have been the cause of some uncertainty

        Laidley drivers busted over alcohol limit amid holiday blitz

        Premium Content Laidley drivers busted over alcohol limit amid holiday blitz

        Crime Despite warnings from local police, motorists continue to flout the rules.

        Booming businesses that opened in the Lockyer Valley in 2020

        Premium Content Booming businesses that opened in the Lockyer Valley in 2020

        Business Despite lockdowns and restrictions, these businesses managed to give it a go this...