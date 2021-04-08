Woman’s viral TikTok act ends in disaster

It's all fun and games until someone gets hurt - and in this case it was Autumn Cathey during a very boozy bottomless brunch with friends.

The 26-year-old, from Delaware, in the US, uploaded a now viral TikTok video, which sequentially showed her to be enjoying drinks with family and friends, before losing her front teeth after a gruesome mimosa-fuelled accident.

In the clip, Autumn is seen regularly updating viewers on the group's drinking progress, with her state appearing less sober after each update.

"This is me I think after six mimosas," she giggles at the camera.

"This is me after seven mimosas," she then says with a stern look.

The clip also features friends and family boasting about their own alcohol intake.

"This is me after eight mimosas," one guy yells at the camera, while sipping on a drink.

Another man, who looks to be relatively sober, says that he has consumed "two flights of mimosas".

Following the group's drinking summary, the clip then cuts away to Autumn climbing onto one of her male friend's shoulders, after leaving the bar.

"Don't talk I'm videoing" a friend can be heard saying before adding, "Oh sh*t she's getting on his shoulders."

"This is so not good," another person exclaims while watching on.

The man can be seen walking around with a drink in one hand as Autumn is seen on his shoulders laughing.

But that laughter soon turns to tears with the clip cutting to a distraught Autumn sitting in the passenger's seat of a car with blood spattered on her chin and multiple teeth missing.

"It's OK, it's OK," a woman is heard telling the 26-year-old.

Autumn, who looks to be crying, manages to flash a gummy smile at the camera.

The video of her drunken escapade has since gone viral after being shared across multiple social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

Her original TikTok clip, which she captioned, "Bottomless mimosas are a drug" has been viewed more than 190,000 times with people demanding an update.

"Oh hunny I'm gonna need a part two, story time, and pictures update ASAP," one person said, while another added: "OK I need an update ASAP! Girl you OK?!"

In follow-up comments, Autumn admitted the experience left her "traumatised" and she was thankfully able to get her teeth fixed, without the need for veneers or dentures.

"I'm fine!" she wrote in the comments section. "They put the teeth right back in and put glue across my whole upper row of teeth."



