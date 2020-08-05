Woman’s ‘stupid’ purchase nearly kills cat

A horrified pet owner has revealed her cat was nearly killed by a common flower - and the revelation has left many shocked.

The US woman explained she had a bunch of pink lilies in her office that she spotted her cat Willow playing with.

She shooed the cat away from the flowers, but not before Willow had become covered in its pollen.

Despite not having any concerns, something "in my head" told the owner to Google it which is when she discovered all parts of a lily are poisonous to cats.

"Even minor exposures (cat chewing on a leaf or getting pollen on his or her hair coat or whiskers) can be fatal," the woman wrote in a lengthy Facebook post.

At this point, the concerned pet owner "freaked out" and threw the cat in the shower, before rushing her to the vet.

Thankfully, Willow pulled through after spending two days in an animal hospital where she was treated "aggressively" by the vets in a desperate bid to save her life.

However, her owner was left with "intense guilt" over her "stupid" purchase, saying she felt like a "terrible fur mom".

"I've had cats my entire life and have never heard of lily poisoning," she said, adding the vet's response to that was "most people only find out the hard way".

But the post has amassed a huge reaction online, with many pet owners revealing they had "no idea" the pretty flowers were so harmful to their beloved cats.

"Quick thinking momma, lilies are my favourite and never knew this. I'm so relieved for you both she will be OK," one said.

"It is very scary.. I've never heard of this before," another wrote.

"Did not know this! Glad your baby is doing better! You are not a terrible fur mom - your quick thinking saved her," someone else added.

Others thanked the devastated owner for sharing the "insane" story, saying their own pets had been at risk because they too had been unaware of the dangers.

Lilies are extremely toxic to cats because they cause "complete kidney failure" in as little as 36 hours, according to the RSPCA.

"The entire plant is toxic. Ingesting any part of the plant can cause complete kidney failure in 36 to 72 hours. The toxicity may occur by ingestion of, or by mouthing, very small amounts of lily material," the animal rescue organisation states.

"Owners should make sure their cats never have access to lilies of any kind."

If your cat comes into contact with the flower, you should take them to your nearest vet immediately.

Symptoms include vomiting, lethargy, depression and a lack of urination.

