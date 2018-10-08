Woman’s crazy list of 22 ‘rules’ for boyfriend

ALL couples are different and most people have varied opinions on what constitutes acceptable behaviour in a relationship.

However, one woman decided to make a 22-point list to remind her partner of all the things he was and wasn't allowed to do, should he happen to forget.

The "contract" was discovered by Twitter user @kkeyes96 who later posted it online.

"Some poor guy traded in his car and he had a contract from his girlfriend in it," the tweet read.

From "you are not allowed to drink unless I am with you" to "I am allowed to do a phone check when EVER I please", the "contract" set out 22 rules regarding the couple's relationship.

And social media users were horrified.

Although the original tweet has since been deleted (apparently, too many users thought @kkeyes96 was talking about his own girlfriend), Bored Panda reports that one user wrote: "Yikes, get a new girlfriend." Another said: "If you have to preserve possible evidence about your girlfriend, you have the wrong girlfriend. Just walk away."

Another user suggested: "Guessing he cheated, and this is the negotiation after." Yet another replied: "She sounds crazy but it also sounds like he cheated and she took him back."

The list included rules such as "you are NOT to follow (girls) on any social media (including Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter)", "you are not to hang out with your friends more than two times a week" and "if we move in together your friends will RARELY be allowed over".

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished here with permission.