Woman’s incredible bravery during jewellery shop raid

A store worker was hit in the face with the butt of a gun after using a statue to try and fend off armed robbers during a terrifying attack on a jewellery shop.

A JEWELLERY store worker was hit in the face with the butt of a shotgun after she tried to fend off two armed robbers with a statue.

A witness said a chair was also thrown at the robbers, who were dressed in black and wearing what appeared to be Halloween masks.

The acts of bravery came despite people walking out the front of the Ashmore Plaza Jewellers having guns pointed in their face and being told to "get the f**k back".

The drama began shortly before 3pm when the two masked men, armed with a gun and a hammer, smashed their way into the store while a getaway driver waited out the front in a blue Holden Commodore.

An unknown quantity of jewellery was taken.

The scene at an Ashmore Plaza jewellery shop after it was robbed at gunpoint.

District Duty Officer, acting Senior Sergeant Adam Windeatt said the 63-year-old store worker was hit in the face after she picked up a statue.

"They've then entered the store, where they have assaulted the female attendant by using the butt of the rifle, to hit her in the jaw," he said.

"When the two men have entered the store, after smashing the front of the store, the female attendant has picked up a statue of some type and at that time she was butted in the mouth with the butt of the rifle or shotgun.

"Investigations at this stage indicate one of the men had some type of long arm, possibly a sawn off shotgun or rifle. The second offender possibly had a shotgun or a hammer.

"Both men were completely disguised wearing a mask and dark clothing."

Police found the stolen getaway car abandoned a short time later.

It's the second time in three months the store has been robbed.

The jewellery store’s owner at the scene of the robbery. Picture: Tim Marsden.

Sheana Browne works at the fish and chip shop next door and said she was out having her lunch break when the mayhem began.

"I was sitting here just starting my lunch break and all of a sudden we saw these two guys, dressed in all black, with what appeared to be guns and they ran into the shop and I heard lots of yelling and screaming," Ms Browne said.

"They were wearing what looked like Halloween costumes.

"We had a delivery guy come here and he dragged us all inside, saying we had to get out of the way.

"He shut the doors and locked the doors.

"Some lady picked up a chair and threw it at one of the robbers.

"I've never seen anything like this before in my life."

The smashed in front window. Picture: Tim Marsden.

Mark Hellawell said he had a gun shoved in his face as he stood out the front of the jewellers.

"One bloke ran in, he had a sawn-off shotgun and smashed the window, he was screaming at the people inside," he said.

"The other guy at the front had a handgun he was doing crowd control and he screamed at me to 'get the f**k back' before pointing the gun at me.

"They looked like they knew what they were doing for sure, it took less than a minute.

"They took what they got and jumped into a blue Commodore and took off.

"It was very surreal, they were wearing hoodies, all covered up. It was full on."

If you have any information that can assist police, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.