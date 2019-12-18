Menu
GUILTY PLEA: Catherine Ovenden pleaded guilty to drink driving.
News

Woman’s drunk dash after discovering partner was with ex

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
18th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
WHEN Catherine Ovenden, 44, discovered her partner was at his ex-wife's house one night, she decided to confront the pair.

Four mid-strength beers and a bottle of wine deep on November 9, Ovenden drove to the Thornton house.

Police were called to a "domestic disturbance" at the house at 2am and while they were there, realised Ovenden had driven there - and had been drinking.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Courtney Boss told Gatton Magistrates Court Ovenden's car had been left running in the driveway.

"Police observed the motor vehicle was badly damaged on the passenger side," Snr Const Boss said.

The court heard Ovenden was compliant with police and admitted she had been drinking earlier in the evening.

"She said she had become jealous and upset by her current partner being at his ex-wife's house," Snr Const. Boss said.

"That's why she drove to that address."

Tests showed Ovenden was above the legal driving limit, blowing 0.133.

She pleaded guilty to drink driving in court and told Magistrate Graham Lee she knew she had made a mistake.

"I made a terrible choice that night," Ovenden said.

Mr Lee told Ovenden she had no drink driving offences on her record.

She was slapped with a $750 fine and lost her licence for nine months but was granted a work licence.

A conviction was recorded.

