Woman’s cruel plan to frame husband

A heartbroken Sydneysider has called for his wife to be kicked out of Australia after her cruel attempt to frame him landed him thousands of dollars in debt.

Eight months into their happy marriage, Faisal began to doubt the motivations of his Moroccan wife Asmae and started to realise she mightn't be there for love.

Faisal, who had met his wife on a Muslim dating site, turned to a lawyer and emailed a visa migration professional.

The email was discovered by his wife Asmae and fearing the divorce could get her kicked out of Australia, she concocted a cruel plan.

Speaking to A Current Affair, Faisal said he arrived home one April night to find their apartment completely trashed.

Faisal met his wife online. Picture: A Current Affair

Faisal said Asmae was waiting for him, telling her husband, "You think you are smart about me and you're talking to lawyers. Now see what I do to you."

Asmae then fled the apartment, running into their building's lift and waiting for the doors to close before the CCTV caught her beating herself up.

The lift cameras caught Asmae repeatedly punching her own face before she flees the building and calls the police.

Hours later, Faisal was arrested by police and charged with assault.

Asmae has fled Sydney. Picture: A Current Affair

More than $20,000 in lawyers fees later and after trawling through hundreds of hours of CCTV, Faisal finally had the evidence he needed to free himself of his wife.

"I didn't think she would go to that extent and go to the police after everything I did for her. and forget everything and just ruin my life," he told A Current Affair.

Asmae has now fled Sydney and is living somewhere in Australia. Faisal is calling on the government to send his estranged wife back to Morocco.

"I am the victim now. I got used and abused over and over again emotionally, mentally, financially - you name it. I'm the victim. She did that so now it's her turn to face the consequences," he said.

Faisal is now working to pay off his debts, including his Sydney apartment and has a warning for others.

"If God shows you a picture, don't try to paint it with different colours. Just stick with that or you'll end up like me," he said.