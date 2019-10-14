Menu
Jemima Kelly said she was fined $A885 on a bus after her iPhone ran out of power. Picture: Facebook
Woman’s $2.80 bus fare led to $886 fine

by The Sun
14th Oct 2019 9:59 AM

A BUS passenger was slapped with an $886 fine when her iPhone battery died - meaning she couldn't prove she'd paid the $2.80 fare.

Londoner Jemima Kelly said she was confronted by an inspector within five minutes of tapping onto a London bus using Apple Pay, reported The Sun.

After hearing nothing from the city's transport agency Transport for London (TfL) for over two months, she said she was sent a letter informing her that she would be prosecuted - and had 21 days to decide whether to plead guilty or not.

Jemima Kelly was fined $A886 on a bus after her iPhone ran out of power. Picture: Facebook
She said she even sent detailed bank statements showing the transaction to transport bosses - but TfL told her it was not "sufficient".

She told British newspaper the Financial Times: "A few days later, I received a letter telling me that my case had been heard in a magistrates court, that I had been found guilty and I owed £476.50 ($A886).

"By now I was feeling quite put out. I tried the number I'd originally called but they couldn't help, and I was given another number to call.

"That pointed me to an email address I was to write to, appealing against the decision."

The fine was later overturned on appeal - but not before she was left £1000 ($A1861) out of pocket when her conviction stopped her boarding a pre-booked flight to the US.

The Londoner paid her fare on a bus with her iPhone but then the battery ran out so she couldn’t prove it.
Jemima said: "I always thought that criminals were meant to be the ones that exploited 'innovation'.

"But it felt like innovation had exploited me and turned me into a criminal.

"I still use Apple Pay to tap in on buses and trains - I'm not going to seek revenge against the digital revolution just because it stung me. But I have now invested in a portable charger."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

