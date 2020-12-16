Menu
Gatton Magistrates Court, generic court.
Crime

Woman withdraws guilty plea, asks for CCTV evidence

Hugh Suffell
16th Dec 2020 6:00 AM
A MOTHER-of-four children who initially pleaded guilty to one charge of driving while unlicensed due to the accumulation of demerit points has withdrawn her plea in court.

Just before the magistrate was about to hand down his sentence, Liszyska Maskey changed her mind and asked to see the CCTV footage police used as evidence against her.

Police prosecutor Senior sergeant Al Windsor said Maskey was allegedly scene by police driving into the IGA carpark in Gatton on November 22, 2020.

When police approached Maskey’s vehicle, she was allegedly sitting in the passenger seat with the ignition on.

In the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday morning, the court heard police checks revealed Maskey did not have a driver’s license due to the accumulation of demerit points.

Police will allege Maskey told them at the time her friend had driven the car into the car park on North Street.

Police used council CCTV footage to allegedly show Maskey behind the wheel of the vehicle, and subsequently questioned her the next day at her home, where Sergeant Windsor said she admitted to being behind the wheel.

It was when Magistrate Graham Lee asked Maskey if she had anything she would like to add before sentencing that she asked to see the CCTV footage that police used.

Mr Lee withdrew Maskey’s guilty plea and adjourned the case.

Maskey will reappear in the Gatton Magistrates Court on January 11, 2021.

