Mum’s shock find month after birth

A 20-year-old Bangladeshi woman has given birth to twins just 26 days after delivering a baby boy.

Arifa Sultana gave birth to a baby boy in February according to Dr Sheila Poddar, a gynaecologist at Ad-Din hospital in Dhaka.

But on March 22 she was rushed to hospital after falling ill before stunningly delivering a baby boy and girl through caesarean section, The NZ Herald reports.

"She came to the hospital complaining of lower abdominal pain," Poddar told local media.

Doctors performed an ultrasound and realised Sultana was pregnant with twins.

Sultana had two uteruses, a condition called uterus didelphys.

A uterus didelphys is a rare congenital abnormality, and the occurrence of twin gestation has an overall incidence rate of 1 in a million, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Her first baby was conceived and grown in a different womb to that holding the twins.

Sultana was unaware of her condition and double-simultaneous pregnancy as she did not receive an ultrasound for the birth of her baby boy.

"It's a rare incident. I have seen such a case for the first time. I had not even heard about such an incident before," Poddar said.

It is understood the mother and babies are healthy and doing well.

