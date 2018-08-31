Woman blocked for ‘rude’ name

Natalie was blocked from creating a social media account because of her name — and it’s more common that you’d think. Picture: Twitter

A WOMAN has taken to social media to share her surprise - and amusement - after being blocked from a website due to her "offensive" last name.

Natalie Weiner, a sports journalist with SB Nation, found herself in a bizarre situation when she attempted to create a social media account with MaxPreps, a US company that lists information on high school sports leagues.

When typing the word "Weiner" into the correct field, the reporter received a message saying "offensive language discovered in the last name field".

Taking to Twitter with her entertaining predicament, Ms Weiner wrote: "This is without a doubt the best thing that has ever happened to me … I am weeping."

this is without a doubt the best thing that's ever happened to me pic.twitter.com/rnVkmhB2dy — Natalie Weiner (@natalieweiner) August 28, 2018

Ms Weiner was soon flooded with replies from other Twitter users with unfortunate names who came forward with their own daily struggles.

Apparently, it happens to people all the time whose names are deemed too rude for the internet.

Here's some of the hilarious reaction to Ms Weiner's dilemma.

I was trying to get health insurance ... pic.twitter.com/ueeNzUBH4h — Paul Gay (@paulrgay1) August 29, 2018

Tell me about it, Steve Suconcock is terrible for usernames — Steve Suconcock (@steve_suconcock) August 29, 2018

I know that feel pic.twitter.com/nMbjfTKGcZ — Nazi Paikidze-Barnes (@NaziPaiki) August 29, 2018

As a Dickman I know the struggle is real — Mike Dickman (@TheMikeDickman) August 29, 2018

When I got my computer I had to set my last name as “Spron” because Sporn contains offensive language — Philip Sporn (@philip_sporn) August 28, 2018

My name's Rock, some websites tell me to "choose a real name". Fb for instance. — Alex Rock (@Pierstoval) August 28, 2018

Happens to me all the time — Ben Schmuck (@benschmuck13) August 28, 2018

At least Ms Weiner has a good sense of humour.