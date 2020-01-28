Woman winched to safety after spending night lost in forest

SEARCH AND RESCUE: An RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew has found and winched a woman to safety, after she spent the night lost in a forest, south-west of Maryborough.

A WOMAN has been winched to safety, after she spent the night lost in a forest, south-west of Maryborough.

The Bundaberg-based chopper was tasked by the Queensland Police Service, to search for the woman, around 7.30 yesterday.

It's believed the woman and her companion had split up in the bush Sunday afternoon, when she became lost and disorientated.

The rescue helicopter flew to her last known position and searched the area for around an hour, before the crew eventually spotted the woman, on a track.

The Queensland Ambulance Service Critical Care Flight Paramedic was lowered down to assess her at the scene, before she was winched to the safety of the helicopter.

The woman, aged in her 40s, was uninjured and in good health.

She was flown to the Hervey Bay Hospital.