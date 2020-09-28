Aussie serial killer's chilling test run on nurse

To Australia, he is known as the Claremont serial killer. But to those he met online, Bradley Robert Edwards was known as 'the Bogeyman'.

On Thursday, Edwards was found guilty of murdering two young women in the mid-1990s. The judge at his trial, Justice Stephen Hall, said it was possible he also killed a third woman but because her body was never found there wasn't enough evidence for a conviction.

But before Edwards went on his spree, he allegedly attacked numerous other women - one of which spoke to Channel 9's 60 Minutes about her horrific ordeal.

Wendy Davis told the program how she "fought for her life" after Edwards attacked her in 1990 inside a Perth hospital.

Ms Davis worked as a senior social worker in the Palliative Care Unit of Hollywood Hospital in the Perth Suburb of Nedlands.

Bradley Robert Edwards has been found guilty of the murders of Sarah Spiers, Jane Rimmer and Ciara Glennon.

When Ms Davis encountered Edwards, she was a 40-year-old mother of three young children and Edwards was half her age and an employee of Telstra.

"I can remember what I was doing [on the night of the attack] because it was my youngest daughter's 11th birthday and I was hurrying to get this report done so that I could get home at a reasonable hour," she told journalist Liam Bartlett.

"A voice said …'Is it okay if I use the toilet?' I was on one of those swivel chairs on wheels, and I turned around … And I saw that it was a Telstra worker, he must have had some identification or uniform, and I didn't really look at him."

Ms Davis said she was "vaguely aware" that the man went to the bathroom, but realised he had not been in the toilet long enough for the flush button to be pushed.

"Just as I was thinking those things, a hand came behind me with a cloth on it, around my face and another hand came around from behind me and grabbed me and hoiked me up, back off my chair and started to drag me towards the toilet area and the utility room," Ms Davis explained of the 1990 incident.

"I was absolutely petrified … I thought I was going to die. The force with which he did it was so frightening, I was so scared I couldn't breathe."

Wendy Davis explains how she was attacked by convicted serial killer Bradley Robert Edwards

Ms Davis said she started to choke as the cloth was being forced "further and further" into her mouth.

"I had breathed in and I realised that I was still all right. That I wasn't … that there was nothing on the cloth," she said.

"That's when I really started to struggle … I somehow managed to twist around, and as I twisted around, the chair clattered over … he was holding me against his chest."

Ms Davis claimed she kicked out in fear, and suddenly, Mr Edwards dropped his grip and let her go.

"He just stopped," she said of Edwards.

"And it all just stopped and I fell away and I looked at him and it … it was the weirdest, weirdest feeling because he had this strange look in his eye, like it was completely disassociated. He shook his head and he said …"I'm sorry. I'm sorry. I'm sorry."

Wendy Davis said the news of Edward's arrest and conviction has been a long time coming.

Ms Davis believes he had planned to sexually assault her in the toilet. He was, however, apprehended by hospital security and charged by police with common assault. Ms Davis says his charges were not harsh enough, and essentially let him off scot-free.

"I absolutely believe that he was practising," she said, noting that if he had been charged with sexual assault and lost his job with Telstra, it may have stopped Mr Edwards in his tracks.

"I absolutely believe that the fact that Bradley Edwards was not charged with a more significant crime, effectively left him off the police radar."

By keeping his job, Ms Davis alleges Mr Edwards was able to remain hidden from police watch and go on his spree years later.

Wendy David says she was attacked by Bradley Davis when he was around 21.

On Thursday, 51-year-old Edwards was found guilty of murdering childcare worker Jane Rimmer, 23, in 1996 and solicitor Ciara Glennon, 27, in 1997.

He was, however, acquitted of killing secretary Sarah Spiers, 18, whose remains have never been found.

Ms Davis, who had to face the killer in December as part of trial, said she was "terrified" to see him in the flesh once again.

"The way that I dealt with it was not to focus on Bradley Edwards, I just focused completely on the prosecutor, and just told my story," she explained.

"He [Edwards] just looked exactly the same, just older, and, you know, fatter … bigger. Just larger, but exactly the same. It was exactly the same."

Ms Davis is now writing her own book about her experience.

