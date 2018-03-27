Woman uses sister's name to escape driving charges

Reporter Ross Irby has wander-lust mixed with a sense of adventure, spending way too many years roaming about Australia, its back roads and off-shore foreign lands. Enjoys a yarn, story telling and tales, along with curiosity to find out about the lives and (mis)adventures of others. An off-beat sense of humour, not taking it all too seriously, along with big doses of flexibility/adaptability whatever the situation is the best way to go. You have to have the life experiences to have empathy...

UNLICENSED when police pulled her car over, a quick-thinking Susan Woollen wrongly told the officers that she was her sister, Donna.

But a few years on and her deceit finally caught up with the now 51-year-old from Flinders View.

Susan Rose Woollen pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to one charge of personation in general - falsely representing herself in January 2013 at Eastern Heights.

Police told the court that when intercepted regarding a traffic matter, Woollen provided details of her sister.

At the time Woollen, in her sister's name, was charged with driving an unregistered and uninsured car. In September 2013 Woollen she pleaded guilty to the charge in her sister's name.

Magistrate Pink Louisa confirmed Woollen had been charged under the name of her sister.

In November 2015 the victim, her sister, made a formal complaint to Yamanto police about her identification being used, also saying that Woollen had used the identity of their deceased mother for power utilities. Police confirmed that there was no evidence that she owed money as she paid her own fines.

When interviewed last month, Woollen said she gave the details of her sister as she did not have a licence at the time although she knew it was wrong, and continued to do so until the completion of those court matters.

As a result, police said Woollen avoided an unlicensed driving charge.

Ms Pink said Woollen, in 2016, was dealt with for multiple fraud offences and sentenced to three months jail, immediately suspended.

If the offence was dealt with then, there would likely have been no further penalty imposed.

Ms Pink convicted Woollen of the offence.